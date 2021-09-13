'When I looked at this wishlist, I was almost in tears' | Activist heartbroken by simple needs of troubled youth

Community leaders are banding together to keep kids off the streets and outlining ways residents can help, too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The prevalence of youth violence in Charlotte is on the forefront of everyone's minds after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that peppered a home with about 150 bullets.

When cases like this happen, many community leaders look to find solutions to growing violence on the streets by figuring out ways to keep kids from getting involved in the crimes in the first place.

Belton Platt knows firsthand what it's like to get involved with the wrong group of people.

Platt is now a motivational speaker, author, restaurateur and community activist, but previously, he served over two decades in prison.

“I was a major drug dealer in the city of Charlotte," Platt said. "Everybody wanted me off the streets of Charlotte.”

Platt said he turned to crime after facing trauma at a young age. He understands what's drawing these kids into gang life.

"A sense of belonging, a sense of family, a sense of love, and being accepted," Platt said.

In efforts to keep kids off the street, Platt opens up his church’s gym on Sundays and asked kids what they'd want available there.

“We said 'Look, we want to know what you would like to do. What are your dreams? What is your wishlist?'" Platt shared.

Platt said their answers surprised him.

"When I looked at this wishlist, I was almost in tears," Platt admitted because their wishlist included things many may take for granted.

“Make a pie, go to Olive Garden, go to the pool, go to Starbucks, go to the lake," Platt said. "Some kids have never been to the lake.”

Platt said some kids also wanted to learn about computer technology, like Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and Javascript, but plans fell through.

"We were promised computers and never got them," Platt said. "The kids were so disappointed."

Platt said the reality is some kids come from homes where these experiences and luxuries just aren’t possible.

"[They're] just trying to make ends meet for all the kids, so they really can't afford certain things," Platt said.

Platt said if any community members have time, resources or expertise to help fill the kids’ wishlists or give them new opportunities, he believes it would help bring down youth violence.

"One of the major things that I hear from the majority of the kids that we deal with is that they don’t want this stuff," Platt said. "They want better.”

If you would like to help, you can contact Belton Platt at beltonplatt@yahoo.com. To donate, you can visit their GoFundMe page.