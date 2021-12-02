Man charged for Charlotte sexual assaults in 2018, 2019

Justinian Henderson is facing multiple charges in connection with separate sexual assaults that happened in uptown and east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a man this week in connection with separate sexual assaults in 2018 and 2019.

According to CMPD, a 33-year-old woman was walking home from work near the 200 block of North Caldwell Street in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 3, 2018, when a man sexually assaulted her.

On March 20, 2019, a woman said she was near the 700 block of Chipley Avenue in east Charlotte when a man pointed a weapon at her and sexually assaulted her.

Both victims were treated at hospitals and evidence was collected for the investigation. On Jan. 14, a DNA match identified Justinian Henderson, 31, in both cases.

On Feb. 11, Henderson voluntarily came to CMPD headquarters for an interview. Following that interview, he was taken into custody and charged with four counts of first-degree rape. He was also charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the 2018 case. For the 2019 case, Henderson was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.