CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a man who drove a woman home and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman received a ride home around 3 a.m. Thursday from a man she did not know, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday. The man then entered the West Sugar Creek Road home and and forced himself on the victim, the woman told police.

He then took the woman's phone and fled the home, police said.

They are looking for a man described as a black male, with a muscular build, with a bald head. At the time of the reported assault, he was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.

More crime news from wcnc.com:

Woman drove several miles wrong way on I-85 before deadly crash in Davidson County

Parents beg for change after drivers caught on camera blowing by stopped school buses

Gastonia police standoff ends with man's arrest; boy escorted away by officer

Gastonia towing company under fire after video

Bullies who beat third-grader unconscious won't face criminal charges, Tomball police say