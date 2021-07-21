Reported sex assaults up 42% from 2020: CMPD

Sexual assault cases involving victims under the age of 16 are nearly double from the same time last year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials said Wednesday the department is seeing an "alarming" increase of sexual assaults.

During the department's weekly press conference, investigators said there were 155 rapes as of the end of June, a 42% increase over last year. Most cases involved suspects and victims who knew each other.

"It's important to remember that fewer than 10% of those cases are strangers and the vast majority of the cases the survivor suspects are known to one another," said Sgt. Allison Rooks with CMPD's sexual assault unit.

Sexual assault cases involving victims under the age of 16 are up 93% from the same time last year.

Rooks added that offenders for juvenile victims typically live in the home. With virtual learning, many students were confided to their house amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In early June, our Crimes Against Children Unit spoke about this increase as it relates to more reporting of crimes against children due to schools and other activities re-opening. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 21, 2021

