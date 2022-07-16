1 killed after shooting in north Charlotte

Once on the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting was reported in the 6400 block of North Tryon Street.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

