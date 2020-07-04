CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A father is being charged for an alleged shooting that resulted in bullets entering 10 homes and threatening the lives of 25 nearby residents, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday.

Rashad Navar Brown is facing 26 charges, including 21 felony charges, for the alleged incident, which occurred Saturday around 8 p.m. near 4100 Conway Avenue.

Investigators determined Brown was visiting a nearby home when an argument began. As the argument moved to a nearby parking lot, Brown put down his one-year-old child and began to shoot numerous times at multiple people, police said. Brown was carrying an assault rifle and a pistol.

When officers arrived, Brown hide behind a police car while holding his child, police said. He initially refused to release the child.

"The suspect refused to release the baby; however, the two officers on scene worked together to de-escalated the situation, brought the baby to safety and arrested the suspect," CMPD described in a released statement. "A swift response by officers and their diligence in de-escalation resulted in bringing the infant to safety and arresting a suspect who terrorized a community by victimizing 25 of its members."

No one in the parking lot or nearby homes were injured.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a rifle, pistol, and large amounts of cocaine and money were seized. Brown was interviewed by detectives and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:

Shooting into occupied property (x10)

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill (x3)

Assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor

Child abuse

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x2)

Assault by pointing a gun

Possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

First-degree kidnapping

Felony breaking and entering

Felony attempted breaking and entering (x3)

Communicating threats

Discharging a firearm within city limits

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

