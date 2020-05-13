West Charlotte shooting leads to police pursuit, pedestrian struck

Police said the suspect vehicle hit a pedestrian, who is expected to be alright.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Charlotte led to a police pursuit and multiple injuries, including a pedestrian struck, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. after an altercation between two people at the intersection of Brianna Way and Crestridge Drive, police said.

One gunshot victim ended up in a home on Crestridge Drive. CMPD said he was found injured, lying on a yard on Crestridge Drive. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

As officers were arriving to the scene, multiple people saw a suspect vehicle leaving the scene. The officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn't stop — and a vehicle pursuit took place.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area of Tuckaseegee Road near Pryor Street. Medic says that individual has non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said the pedestrian is being treated for head injuries and is in stable condition.

At that point, the suspect vehicle kept driving until they arrived at CMC-University Hospital. When CMPD detained all the occupants of the vehicle, it was discovered that one of the people in the car had a gunshot wound as well. That person is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person from that vehicle is also receiving medical attention, but CMPD said the reason why was currently unknown.

It was a violent day in Charlotte, with two other calls for assault with a deadly weapon, and one teenager who was injured by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.