One person injured after south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a south Charlotte shooting Monday night. Medic confirmed a person was taken to a a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Medic said paramedics responded to the area near Sharon Road and Park Road after reports of a shooting.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released further information on the investigation at this time, and no information is publicly known about a suspect involved.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.