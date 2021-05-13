CMPD arrests man, seeks 2 suspects after gunfire erupts near children playing outside

CMPD says 50 rounds were fired near several children playing outside. A 20-year-old man is arrested, but two other suspects are still sought after.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man after shots rang out near children playing outside along a neighborhood road, but need the public's help tracking down two more suspects they say are responsible.

CMPD shared outdoor security camera footage from May 8 that captured a red, newer-model Dodge sedan rolling down Nations Drive before stopping around 5:30 p.m. Children are seen outside a nearby home, but two people then get out of the car and open fire. As the gunshots erupt, the children are seen running inside. A few seconds later, the two people get back in the car, which the driver turns around onto the sidewalk before driving off.

After 50 rounds were fired in close proximity to several children playing outside, detectives arrested 20-year-old Christopher Gilmore. #CMPD is still working to identify the two other suspects in this video. Please call 9-1-1 or @CLTCrimeStopper with any information. #cltcrime pic.twitter.com/qJ5TalxKWv — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 13, 2021

CMPD says more than 50 rounds were fired near those children playing outside. Two houses and four cars were hit by the gunfire, which included shots from rifle and pistol rounds. No injuries were reported