CMPD arrests man, seeks 2 suspects after gunfire erupts near children playing outside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man after shots rang out near children playing outside along a neighborhood road, but need the public's help tracking down two more suspects they say are responsible.
CMPD shared outdoor security camera footage from May 8 that captured a red, newer-model Dodge sedan rolling down Nations Drive before stopping around 5:30 p.m. Children are seen outside a nearby home, but two people then get out of the car and open fire. As the gunshots erupt, the children are seen running inside. A few seconds later, the two people get back in the car, which the driver turns around onto the sidewalk before driving off.
CMPD says more than 50 rounds were fired near those children playing outside. Two houses and four cars were hit by the gunfire, which included shots from rifle and pistol rounds. No injuries were reported
One suspect in the video was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Gilmore. He was arrested on May 10 and faces charges including felony conspiracy, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and four counts of injury to personal property. CMPD is still trying to identify the other two people responsible. Anyone with information is urged to call CMPD immediately or Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest with an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.