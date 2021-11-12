One person shot in South End Charlotte

Medic confirmed one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte's South End neighborhood, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Medic confirmed paramedics responded to the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue, which is just off South Tryon Street and near Triple C Brewing Company, Suffolk Punch Brewing, and Harris Teeter.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. As of writing, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on the incident.

Medic also responded to a shooting in west Charlotte on Karendale Avenue; one person is being for life-threatening injuries in that case. CMPD confirmed it is investigating a homicide on North Tryon Street in the Optimist Park area. At this time, there is no reason to believe the three incidents are connected.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts