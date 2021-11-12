x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person shot in South End Charlotte

Medic confirmed one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte's South End neighborhood, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Medic confirmed paramedics responded to the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue, which is just off South Tryon Street and near Triple C Brewing Company, Suffolk Punch Brewing, and Harris Teeter.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. As of writing, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on the incident. 

Medic also responded to a shooting in west Charlotte on Karendale Avenue; one person is being for life-threatening injuries in that case. CMPD confirmed it is investigating a homicide on North Tryon Street in the Optimist Park area. At this time, there is no reason to believe the three incidents are connected. 

RELATED: Person dead in Optimist Park area, Charlotte police confirm

RELATED: MEDIC: 1 person shot in west Charlotte

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.        

In Other News

Gov. Cooper pardons NC man convicted of murder in 1994 who maintained his innocence