New York man accused of attacking, stalking woman who moved to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a New York man continuously harassed and stalked a woman even after she moved to Charlotte, eventually traveling to attack her.

The Department of Justice released a statement Wednesday detailing the charges against 45-year-old Russell J. Martini of Bay Shore, New York. According to prosecutors, the woman got a protection order against Martini, but he continued harassing her online. She moved to Charlotte in April 2022, and Martini is accused of texting and digitally harassing her family with death threats even after she moved.

Martini also allegedly made a fake social media account to impersonate the woman, using a compromising photo in the profile and threatening to publish sexual photos and videos online if she didn't respond.

Prosecutors say Martini traveled to Charlotte in May 2022 and waited for the woman at her apartment complex. Martini is then accused of trying to drag her into a car, but a bystander helped stop him. Martini reportedly fled, but emailed the victim asking if she was "ready for round two" and threatened to kill her.

Martini was eventually arrested and remains in state custody as of writing. He's charged with cyberstalking, stalking, kidnapping, and making interstate threats. He could face a life sentence in federal prison on the kidnapping charge alone, and up to five years for each of the other three charges.

