Charlotte suspect arrested after standoff in Gastonia, police confirm

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department confirmed a suspect from Charlotte was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long stand-off.

Police said officers respond to a tip that a suspect from Charlotte was in the area around 9:31 a.m. Saturday along Greenview Drive near Salem Baptist Church.

The department said the suspect surrendered peacefully around 2 p.m. and faces multiple charges in Charlotte.

No other information was given.