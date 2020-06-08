17-year-old Charlotte teen arrested for 5 armed robberies

The teenager is accused of crimes dating back to June 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old Charlotte teenager has been arrested and charged with a string of armed robberies dating back to June 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Monday.

The teen, who was not publicly identified because of their age, is facing six counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with five alleged robberies. The suspect is also being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping.

June 8, 2020

Shortly before 10 p.m., two suspects are accused of entering the McAlisters Deli, located on South Tryon Street near Ayrsley. Restaurant employees told police the suspect used a firearm to rob them.

July 29, 2020

Shortly after 7 p.m., the suspect is accused of entering the La Despensa Latina Supermarket, located at 2937 Shamrock Drive near Eastway Drive. Store employees told police an armed suspect threatened them with a firearm while robbing them. The suspect fled with stolen property.

Sept. 10, 2021

Around 10:30 a.m., CMPD officers responded to the Metro by T-Mobile store at 1408 Eastway Drive near Shamrock Road for a reported robbery. The suspect, who was armed, fled the store with stolen property.

This store is located adjacent to the La Despensa Latina Supermarket, which was robbed previously.

Oct. 25, 2021

Around 1:30 p.m., police officers again responded to the T-Mobile cell phone store on Eastway Drive for a reported armed robbery. Employees again told investigators a suspect threatened them with a weapon before fleeing with stolen property. In this case, the suspect is accused of taking the stolen property "by force," police said.

Nov. 16, 2021

Around 3:15 p.m., officers again responded to 2937 Shamrock Drive for a reported robbery at La Bell Store Supermarket, which shares an address with the La Despensa Latina Supermarket robbed on July 29, 2020. The armed suspect was seen by store employees stealing property.

Arrest made

Eighteen months after the first alleged robbery, investigators obtained a search warrant and arrested the suspect.