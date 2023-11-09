4 sports cars stolen from NC lot, suspects stole Kia to get there

CLAYTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old will face charges after a blue Camaro crashed into a power pole Monday. It was one of four sports cars that were stolen from a car auction lot about seven miles away, according to police.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said employees from Insurance Auto, a car auction site at 60 Sadisco Road in Clayton, witnessed four people steal four cars – a blue Chevrolet Corvette, a blue Chevrolet Camaro, a black Dodge Challenger and a green Dodge Charger.
According to the sheriff's office, a 17-year-old drove the Camaro – with the hood up – away from the auction site and broke through a fence.
