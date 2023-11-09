4 sports cars stolen from NC lot, suspects stole Kia to get there

According to the sheriff's office, juvenile petitions will be secured against the 17-year-old from Charlotte, who is facing a large number of charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old will face charges after a blue Camaro crashed into a power pole Monday. It was one of four sports cars that were stolen from a car auction lot about seven miles away, according to police.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said employees from Insurance Auto, a car auction site at 60 Sadisco Road in Clayton, witnessed four people steal four cars – a blue Chevrolet Corvette, a blue Chevrolet Camaro, a black Dodge Challenger and a green Dodge Charger.

According to the sheriff's office, a 17-year-old drove the Camaro – with the hood up – away from the auction site and broke through a fence.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart