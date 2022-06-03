Man accused of killing Charlotte teen in May

Tryshon Herron is now facing a murder and robbery charge in the death of Jaavion Blackmon, who was 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now facing charges in the death of a Charlotte teen more than two weeks later.

24-year-old Tryshon Herron has now been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Herron is accused of killing 18-year-old Jaavion Blackmon.

Blackmon was found shot to death along Wendover Road in the southeast area of the city on May 15.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a homicide detective. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online or called in to 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.





