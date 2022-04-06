Teen charged with killing another teen in Charlotte, police say

Both the suspect and victim are 15 years old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 15-year-old is now charged with killing another 15-year-old in February 2022.

CMPD announced the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 6. According to officers, the suspect is responsible for a shooting that unfolded on Feb. 18 in the University City area.

The 15-year-old boy who was shot was discovered that evening around 10:40 p.m. along Mallard Park Drive near Mallard Creek Road. The victim was taken to a hospital, but died two days later, on Feb. 20.

While an arrest has been made in the case, CMPD said the investigation is still active. Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be called in to 704-334-1600 or left online.