CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In Charlottesville, Las Vegas and as far away as France, haunting videos show drivers deliberately plowing into crowds of people, using their vehicles as a weapon for murder.

"Across the world when we start looking at attacks on large groups of individuals at gatherings, a lot of these attacks are being done via vehicles nowadays," CMPD Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said.

It's a constant worry for CMPD, especially as the Queen City gears up for the 2019 AllStar Game and the Republican National Convention in 2020.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy festivals and parades and events that we have," Jennings said.

The CMPD Foundation is working proactively. They've raised $255,000 to fund a smartphone safety app, continue its command college which serves as a formalized leadership program for CMPD command staff, and purchase vehicle mitigation barriers.

The city accepted that donation Monday night.

The barriers are designed to stop any vehicle attempting to roll on top of them, by digging into the vehicle and the pavement. They are stationary, which will allow for access lanes if an emergency vehicle needs to get through.

While CMPD hopes these attacks don't happen in Charlotte, police said it would be irresponsible not to be prepared.

"We continue to grow as a city we're going to definitely need to grow as far as our security measures in place," Jennings added.

The next step will be figuring out how many barriers they will be able to fund with the money.

Police say the barriers should be in Charlotte before NBA AllStar Weekend begins on February 15.

