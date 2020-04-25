CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a possible shooting involving a Charlotte transit bus Friday.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting that struck a CATS bus near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

The Route 16 bus traveled southbound on South Tryon Street towards the CATS transit facility, where arriving officers met the driver and passengers.

Neither the driver or the 5 passengers on the bus were injured, a CATS spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte.

"It does not appear that anyone was specifically being targeted," said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Lieutenant Andy Harris, a spokesperson for the agency.

CMPD is continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

