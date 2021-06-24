3 people seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

Medic said 3 people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Hoskins Mill Lane Thursday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hoskins Mill Lane, near the intersection of South Hoskins Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Medic said three victims were taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

So far, CMPD has not announced any arrests or released any suspect information. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

