2 people seriously injured after west Charlotte shooting, Medic says

Mecklenburg EMS said two people were shot, and taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for their injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the west Charlotte area, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

It happened in the 200 block of South Cloudman Street, not far from Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church.

Mecklenburg EMS said two people were shot, and taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for their injuries.

At this time, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any suspect information. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time. This is an active and developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.