Charlotte woman sentenced to 14 months for health care fraud

Brittany White was a licensed nurse in Tennessee who also worked in North Carolina. When her license expired, she used another nurse's license to get a job.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison for using another nurse's license number to work in North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein's office said.

Brittany White pleaded guilty to medical assistance provider fraud in Mecklenburg County Superior Court and was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $23,000 fine.

Stein said White was a licensed nurse in Tennessee and continued to work in North Carolina under an established agreement between the states. When her out-of-state license expired, court documents say White used the license number of a Tennessee nurse who had a similar name to get a job at Continuum Pediatric Nursing. She was hired based on false representation of being an actively licensed nurse.

White is accused of caring for three pediatric patients between May of 2018 and February of 2019 while being unlicensed. Continuum Pediatric Nursing submitted claims to Medicaid for reimbursement for White's nursing services. That money has been repaid to Medicaid and White was ordered to repay Continuum Pediatric Nursing.

