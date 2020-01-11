Charlotte woman arrest for stealing over $1,500 in merchandise at Target

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police arrested a woman for stealing over $1,500 in merchandise at Target Thursday.
Matthews officers were responded to a larceny service call at the Target store located at 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy Thursday just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed by Target's Loss Prevention department that a female had left the store with merchandise totaling $1,526.28.
Police arrested 42-year-old Jamie McManus on the scene and transported her to the Mecklenburg County Jail. She was charged with felony larceny.
