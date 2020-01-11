x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Charlotte woman arrest for stealing over $1,500 in merchandise at Target

Matthews officers were responded to a larceny service call at the Target store located at 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy Thursday just after 7 p.m.
Credit: MCSO

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police arrested a woman for stealing over $1,500 in merchandise at Target Thursday.

Matthews officers were responded to a larceny service call at the Target store located at 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy Thursday just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed by Target's Loss Prevention department that a female had left the store with merchandise totaling $1,526.28.  

Police arrested 42-year-old Jamie McManus on the scene and transported her to the Mecklenburg County Jail. She was charged with felony larceny.

MORE HEADLINES:

Related Articles