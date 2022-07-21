Photos of suspect in Charlotte woman's killing released

Charlotte police say 48-year-old Karen Baker was shot and killed at an ATM along University City Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a Charlotte woman was killed at an ATM along University City Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is sharing photos of one of the suspects in the case.

48-year-old Karen Baker was shot and killed at the machine near two restaurants at University Plaza on July 13. Police started work to identify any suspects involved, and on July 21 shared photos of who they believe the suspect is.

CMPD said the suspect captured in surveillance photos is one of two suspects involved. He was wearing all black clothing in the photos: a hoodie, sweatpants, shoes, and a black balaclava-style mask. However, police said Thursday the facial area for the mask is open enough and possibly shifted around to a point where someone could make out certain distinct facial features.

Police also noted the car tied to the case is a black Dodge Charger with factory rims, possibly from model years 2011 or 2021. Police believe the suspect they have photos of was the driver. As of writing, police haven't found any evidence or footage that has revealed the car's license plate.

A son's plea for closure

During Thursday's briefing, CMPD asked Baker's son, Michael, to speak. He said his mother had moved from a small town to Charlotte, and always sought to make others feel better.

Now, he just wants closure in the wake of losing her.

"What sucks the most is that there's not one damn thing I can do to bring my mom back," he said. "So I'm asking you guys, reach out to these detectives and the police department, give them any information that y'all can. My family would appreciate it more than anybody could ever know."