Charlotte woman facing multiple felonies in 'fake nanny' scheme

One victim said Sarah Seltzer showed up at her house for a job interview as a nanny. The woman then caught Seltzer breaking into her house.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accused of posing as a nanny to steal from people's homes was arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing numerous charges for her role in the alleged scheme. CMPD confirmed Seltzer actually worked as a babysitter or nanny for at least two families. She's facing at least eight charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

One person told WCNC Charlotte she became a victim after posting a job listing on Nextdoor. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed Seltzer showed up at her home for an interview. The woman said she later caught Seltzer breaking into her home and called police.

The police report shows a breaking and entering charge with the suspect being accused of stealing jewelry and prescription medicines.

Seltzer's arrest serves as a warning for parents looking for qualified child care online. Emily Miller, the owner of Charlotte's Best Nanny Agency, says parents can "never be too careful" when hiring someone to care for their kids.

Miller recommends meeting prospective child care providers in public areas before inviting them to your home. Parents should also check their references and conduct a comprehensive background check.

"It's better to be safe than have to deal with a situation that isn't favorable," Miller said.

Seltzer was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail Thursday night. She posted bond and was released early Friday morning. Any person with information about incidents involving Sarah Seltzer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.