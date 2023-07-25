Charlotte woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining $1.5M in COVID-19 relief funds

Jeannetta Blackmon admitted to obtaining fraudulent PPP and EIDL loans for herself and her clients, the DOJ announced Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering, the United States Department of Justice announced.

Jeannetta Black, 48, fraudulently received more than $1.5 million in Paycheck Protection Loan (PPP) and Economic Injury Relief Disaster Loan (EIRDL) Program loans for herself and her clients, the DOJ said.

From April 2020 to November 2021, Blackmon submitted applications and supporting documents containing false and fraudulent information for her three businesses: J Renee Enterprises, Jeannetta Renee Girls Talk and Jrenee Investments, official documentation explained. She also created and submitted fabricated bank statements and checks.

She received more than $319,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, the federal government said.

Blackmon also pleaded guilty to obtaining over $300,000 in loan preparation fees from clients who paid her to create and submit falsified PPP and EIDL loan applications on their behalf, the DOJ said. Blackmon's clients received more than $1.2 million in relief funds.

To avoid being caught, officials said Blackmon asked her clients to pay her with checks or through money transfer apps.

After her plea hearing, Blackmon was released on bond. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

