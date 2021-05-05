Charlotte woman and co-conspirator sentenced to prison for stealing $300,000 from elderly victim with Dementia

Two people are sentenced to prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from an elderly person with dementia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman and one of her two co-conspirators were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their involvement in a $300,000 embezzlement scheme on an elderly person with dementia.

U.S District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentence 58-year-old Dana Graves to nine years in prison and two years of supervised release. According to the Attorney Generals Office, Grave's co-conspirator, 54-year-old Gerald Maxwell Harrison, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

In October, a federal Jury convicted Graves of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Harrison pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the Attorney Generals Office, a Judge also ordered Graves and Harrison to pay more than $298,000.

According to court documents, in 2014, Graves and a third co-conspirator, Elizabeth Robin Williams, provided housekeeping services for the victim through Graves' business.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Graves and Williams isolated the victim from family and friends and made the victim give them power and control over her personal affairs.

Court documents also show the two fabricated power of attorney, allowing Graves and Willams to control the victim's financial affairs. Further evidence from the court showed Graves, Williams, and Harrison moved the victim from her residence in Indian Land, South Carolina, then to an apartment in Charlotte, and then to a rental home in Mint Hill, refusing to let the victim tell family or friends.

Court records show the three emptied the victim's bank accounts and used the money for personal expenses, maxing out at least one credit card in the victim's name. They also pawned the victim's jewelry and stole the victim's federal benefits, taking $300,000 in total.

According to court documents, once the victim's money was gone, the co-conspirators abandoned the victim, the victim was moved to a nursing home in New York where she later died.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering conspiracy and is currently awaiting sentencing.