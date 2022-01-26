Charlotte woman sentenced for sex trafficking 13-year-old

Simone Cherelle McIllwain will spend 235 months in prison for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman was sentenced to over 19 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in the Charlotte area in 2019.

Simone Cherelle McIllwain, 30, was given a sentence of 235 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for the conviction. She pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on April 19, 2021.

Court documents show that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received a tip that the teen was a suspected victim of sex trafficking on Jan. 1, 2020. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that McIllwain was involved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25, 2019, trafficking the victim in the Charlotte area.

Documents show that the victim was introduced to McIllwain through a mutual acquaintance. Shortly after meeting the victim, McIllwain placed online ads for sex and arranged for the minor to engage in sexual acts in a hotel room while keeping some of the money. While this was happening, prosecutors said McIllwain was on supervised release for a 2014 federal conviction in Florida for transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

