x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Charlotte woman sentenced for sex trafficking 13-year-old

Simone Cherelle McIllwain will spend 235 months in prison for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman was sentenced to over 19 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in the Charlotte area in 2019. 

Simone Cherelle McIllwain, 30, was given a sentence of 235 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release for the conviction. She pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor on April 19, 2021. 

Court documents show that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received a tip that the teen was a suspected victim of sex trafficking on Jan. 1, 2020. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that McIllwain was involved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25, 2019, trafficking the victim in the Charlotte area. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Documents show that the victim was introduced to McIllwain through a mutual acquaintance. Shortly after meeting the victim, McIllwain placed online ads for sex and arranged for the minor to engage in sexual acts in a hotel room while keeping some of the money. While this was happening, prosecutors said McIllwain was on supervised release for a 2014 federal conviction in Florida for transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity. 

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Belmont man said his brother's ashes were inside the truck when it was stolen