CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed after a dispute at a restaurant on South Boulevard Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Lempira Restaurant just north of Archdale Drive around 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, 40-year-old Domingo Venancio-Tapia was found shot outside the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Detectives believe the victim was shot just after walking outside the restaurant. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.