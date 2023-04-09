Chase ends in crash after shots fired on I-277, suspects arrested, deputies say

A short chase ensued before ending in a wreck on Matheson Avenue and Country Club Drive, deputies said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three suspects are hurt after a high-speed chase ends in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw shots being fired from a car driving on Interstate 277.

A chase ensued before ending in a wreck on Matheson Avenue and Country Club Drive, deputies said. Three suspects fled the car before being captured at or near the scene.

All three suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will face various charges, according to deputies.

No deputies fired their weapons at the suspects, according to the sheriff's office.

