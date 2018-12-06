KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Two men were taken into custody after leading Rowan County deputies on a chase into Kannapolis Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were attempting to break into a deputy’s home on South Central Avenue in Landis when he confronted the men. The suspects led the deputy on a chase that ended at the intersection of Highway 29 and Utah Street in Kannapolis when the suspects’ vehicle crashed and flipped over.

Highway 29 was shut down in both directions after the truck the suspects were driving knocked down several utility poles and power lines.

Police have not identified the suspects. No one was injured during the pursuit, deputies said.

