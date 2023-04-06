Chase involving CMPD ends in arrests, police say

The chase with a stolen vehicle ensued after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple people were arrested following an armed carjacking in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located a stolen Mazda 6 at the intersection of North Graham Street and West Fifth Street after completing a license plate reader hit.

Road Closure in the South Division https://t.co/FfIqY9Jmnl — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2023

The stolen vehicle later ran off the road and hit a drainage ditch near Wesley Village Road and Wesley Green Way, after which the suspects inside jumped out and ran away from the crash.

The suspects were quickly located and taken into custody following a short foot chase, officers said.

