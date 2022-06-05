Chattanooga shooting leaves 3 dead and 14 injured, police say

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said police believe it was another isolated incident and authorities don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just one weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district, another fourteen people were hit by gunfire in the city, according to police. Three of those people died, police said.

Another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. One person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said.

Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward.

“We're trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.