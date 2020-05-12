Chester County 16-year-old shot in the face

From Chester County Sheriffs' investigation, they found multiple shots fired at a residence from outside.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Chester, SC, according to county sheriffs.

Chester County Sheriffs received a call for shots fired in the 500 block of Pinckney Street in Chester, SC.

Deputies arrived at the location and learned a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the face. From Chester County Sheriffs' investigation, they found multiple shots fired at the residence from outside.

The teen was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte. Deputies said they are unaware of his condition.

Deputies did not mention any suspect information.