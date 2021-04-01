CCSO: Suspect found dead after firing shots at law enforcement, leading deputies on chase

The suspect was accused of firing shots at Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies before leading deputies on a chase into Chester County.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of firing shots at deputies has been found dead. Deputies were searching for the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

It has not yet been released how he died.

The incident happened in the area of Lewisville High School on Highway 9. The suspect was accused of firing shots at Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies before leading deputies on a chase into Chester County, where deputies say the suspect wrecked his vehicle.

Chester County officials said the suspect fired more shots at law enforcement after the wreck, before leaving the scene. Deputies were searching for the suspect. He was considered "armed and dangerous," according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, Chester County officials said the suspect was found deceased. Limited traffic will be allowed on the section of Highway 9 while crime scenes are processed.

Officials said there are multiple crime scenes in both Lancaster County and Chester County. SLED will be processing the scenes and conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shootings.

Details about the suspect have not been released, and his name has not been made public.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, York County Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Police Department, Fort Lawn Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and SLED all assisted in the search.

