Mother charged after infant dies from fentanyl overdose

Deputies said the baby was found unresponsive in a crib with a bottle of Narcan, which is often given to people who show signs of an opioid overdose.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County woman is facing multiple charges after investigators said her infant died from a fentanyl overdose in late October.

On Oct. 30, deputies were called to a home on Elizabeth Drive for an unresponsive baby. The child was pronounced dead at the home.

Deputies said the child was in the care of its grandmother when the mother, Joyce Renee Stover, 33, was visiting. Stover was permitted by the Department of Social Services to visit the child but was not allowed to be alone. Police said the baby's grandmother left the house, leaving Stover and the child alone.

When the grandmother returned home, deputies said she found Stover asleep and the baby on the kitchen floor. The infant was placed in a crib, where they were later found unresponsive. Investigators said a bottle of naloxone was found in the crib with the baby. Naloxone is often given to a person who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when an overdose is suspected.

A toxicology report determined the child died from a fentanyl overdose. Stover was charged with murder by child abuse. The grandmother was charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Both suspects are being held in the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

