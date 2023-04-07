Chester County police chase ends with car crashing into tree, officials say

The chase occurred after the driver refused a traffic stop by a Chester Co. Sheriff's deputy.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office was involved in a car chase, ending after the car went off the highway and hit a tree while speeding.

On Thursday, April 6 around 10:30 p.m., a Sheriff's deputy received information about a person who was possibly driving under the influence in the Great Falls area of Chester County.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle around Francis Avenue in Great Falls, but the car refused to stop, leading to a chase that ended on Golf Course Road. The car went off the highway and ran into a tree while speeding.

The driver and passenger of the car were then transported to hospitals for medical care. Their identities are unknown.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Chester Sheriff's Office will seek to obtain warrants on the driver for failing to stop.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte will continue to provide information as it is released.



