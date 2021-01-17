Armed robbery suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Chester County

The car the suspect drove in this chase was used as the getaway vehicle in two South Carolina robberies, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man believed to be involved in two armed robberies and a carjacking has been arrested after a two-county high-speed chase Saturday.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies, Chester City police, and the SC Highway Patrol were all involved in the chase. It started on South Carolina 9 westbound and went into Union County, ultimately returning to Chester County.

Deputies said the suspect's vehicle exceeded 100 miles per hour at times.

As the chase went through the City of Chester, the suspect traveled down South Carolina Highway 97 and turned onto Hardin Strait Road. At that point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped the vehicle.

The driver, who has been identified as 30-year-old LaGeorge Jackson of Lexington County, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase.

After he is released from the hospital, Jackson will be charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Driving Under Suspension, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Stolen Car and a Seatbelt Violation.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Jackson is also a suspect for two armed robberies -- one in Elgin, SC, and one in Aiken, SC. The car he drove in this chase was used as the getaway vehicle in those robberies, officials said.

Jackson is also a suspect in the initial carjacking of the vehicle in Columbia, South Carolina. The Chester County Sheriff's Office is working with multiple agencies across South Carolina in the ongoing investigations.