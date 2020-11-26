Chester County homicide under investigation

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Richburg homicide, deputies confirmed. One person has died and another person was injured.

CCSO deputies were called to Kati Lane in Richburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies don't currently believe the incident poses any threat to the community. The names and ages of those involved have not been released.

Suspect information has not been made public at this time. The sheriff's office plans to release more information to the public as the investigation continues.