Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting at officers during chase

Deputies said the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop before firing multiple shots at police. This led to a chase that ended in a crash on Highway 9.

RICHBURG, S.C. — Deputies from multiple South Carolina counties are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at Chester County deputies during a police chase late Monday night.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a driver near the Bojangles at Highway 9 and Edgeland Road around 11 p.m. Monday. In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the suspect refused to stop and shot at deputies, shooting multiple vehicles.

The driver then led deputies into York County before turning onto Highway 901 and re-entering Chester County. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 9 near Lewisville High School.

The suspect is then believed to have entered a wooded area and has not been found. A woman was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Authorities have not released her identity at this time. Highway 9 is currently closed between Lewisville High School and ATI while police search for the suspect.

Residents in the area have been asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

We want to let the community know the scene on Hwy 9 is still active & dangerous. Still no major updates at this time.



We continue to recommend people in the area of Hwy 9 & Lewisville High School make sure their doors are locked and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 18, 2021