Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting at officers during chase

RICHBURG, S.C. — Deputies from multiple South Carolina counties are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at Chester County deputies during a police chase late Monday night.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a driver near the Bojangles at Highway 9 and Edgeland Road around 11 p.m. Monday. In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the suspect refused to stop and shot at deputies, shooting multiple vehicles.
The driver then led deputies into York County before turning onto Highway 901 and re-entering Chester County. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 9 near Lewisville High School.
The suspect is then believed to have entered a wooded area and has not been found. A woman was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Authorities have not released her identity at this time. Highway 9 is currently closed between Lewisville High School and ATI while police search for the suspect.
Residents in the area have been asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.
Deputies from Lancaster and York counties were called in to help with the search. South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED officers are also on the scene.
RELATED: Class-action lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home accused of understaffing, poor care of residents