Woman fired shots at person who reported her for reckless driving, led deputies on high-speed chase: Sheriff

A South Carolina woman was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday. She's also accused of shooting at a person who called 911 on her driving.

Chester County deputies responded to a call for a reckless driver on JA Cochran Bypass a few minutes after 8 a.m. The person who called said they began following the suspect while on the phone with 911. During the call, deputies said the suspect pulled over and fired multiple shots at the person who reported her before speeding away.

Deputies pulled the woman over near the sheriff's office. When deputies began to approach the suspect's vehicle, she sped off and a chase ensued.

The suspect crashed into another car near the intersection of Dawson Drive and Lowry's Highway before leading deputies at over 120 mph into York County on Highway 321. Deputies allege she maintained high speed, passed a school bus and ran multiple vehicles off the road.

The suspect was taken into custody by York County deputies at the York County Government Center. Three handguns, a rifle and two bags of ammunition were found in her vehicle after the arrest.

Deputies said the woman did not fire shots at police and there were no injuries reported. Multiple charges are pending against her, according to Chester County officials.

