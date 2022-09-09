School bus brawl escalates after parents fight, Chester County deputies say

One parent was arrested, and the other one was ticketed. The sheriff's office warned more charges could be forthcoming.

CHESTER, S.C. — A fight between students that started on a school bus Friday afternoon took a turn when the Chester County Sheriff's Office said the students' parents got involved too.

Deputies say the students started fighting on a Chester Middle School bus just before the driver arrived at a stop. One of the parents of the brawling students stepped onto the bus, but the situation escalated. The driver then took the bus to the sheriff's office and honked in the parking lot to get the attention of deputies.

While deputies were able to break up the fight, the sheriff's office said the parents of both students originally involved then started fighting. That fight was shortly broken up, resulting in one parent's arrest and the other being ticketed for disorderly conduct. Deputies say they are pursuing charges for interfering with the operation of a school bus for the parent who got onto the bus.

Staff from both the middle school and Chester High School also arrived to the sheriff's office to help dismiss students on board to parents who arrived.

Deputies noted the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. The sheriff's office also shared this statement from Antwon Sutton, superintendent for the Chester County School District: