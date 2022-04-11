Chester County Sheriff's Office investigating 3rd homicide this year

Last year there were a total of five homicides. Some residents are concerned the crime trend in the area is increasing.

CHESTER, S.C. — Investigators in Chester County are looking for the person accused of a deadly shooting happening over the weekend in the Eureka Mill neighborhood.

Deputies say just before 11 p.m. Saturday they heard gunshots in the area of Saluda Street near 3rd street. Once on-scene deputies found 27-year-old Quentin "Leo" Williams shot. The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Williams was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspected shooter is still on the loose.

This is the kind of crime that residents who live nearby say catches their attention.

“Back 10-15 years ago this was a pretty quiet town, but the population has gotten somewhat bigger and with increased population, you’re going to have increased crime," Chester resident Wendell Henson said.

So far this year, Chester County reports having three homicides. For all of last year, there were five.

In 2020, a total of 11 homicides were reported.

“Lately crime has increased ever since COVID," Chester resident Kim Robinson said. "I don’t know if people are bored or whatnot."

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said they've been following the crime trends and working on ways to reduce crime and improve community relations.

“Building those relationships is key because they need us and when the time comes that we need them we want to have that relationship established," Chester County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Suskin said.

Anyone with information about this most recent homicide is asked to give Chester County Sheriff's Office a call.