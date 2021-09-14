Chester County Sheriff's Office searching for driver after high-speed chase

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested Monday. Police are still searching for Gage Plourde at this time.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for Gage Plourde of Ridgeway, Virginia, after a high-speed chase on Monday.

The chase started Monday afternoon due to reports of a stolen car from Virginia, officials said. The chase reached speeds of 115 mph and spanned several counties.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the chase ended when the suspects exited the vehicle and fled into the woods off Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road.

The York County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the initial pursuit, but stopped due to the "driver's recklessness," according to the sheriff's office.

The woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was arrested Monday. Police are still searching for Plourde at this time.

Residents in the area are asked to stay on alert and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

