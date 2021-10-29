Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Chester County shooting

Deputies in Chester County are seeking a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting that happened on Canal Street in Great Falls, South Carolina.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County, South Carolina, are searching for a 19-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department said the shooting happened on Canal Street, near Second Baptist Church. One person was shot and is being treated for their injuries. Great Falls is about 50 miles south of Charlotte down Interstate 77.

Chester County authorities said they are looking for Kenneth Luke Craig, 19, in connection with the incident. Deputies said they are forming a perimeter in the area of Canal Street and a state-operated helicopter is being called in to assist with their search. Schools in Great Falls have been put on a lockout as a precaution.

Police said Craig should be considered "armed and dangerous" and residents should not approach him. Any person with information about Kenneth Luke Craig's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

