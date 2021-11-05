Man arrested after shot fired at Chester County home

Deputies said a woman and two children were removed from the home after a man fired a gunshot inside the home early Tuesday.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested after a shot was fired inside a home in Chester County early Tuesday morning, deputies said.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Lowry's Highway near Dawson Drive a few minutes before 6 a.m. When deputies got to the home, they heard a gunshot from inside. A perimeter was established around the property before deputies were able to assist a woman and two children who were inside.

Shortly thereafter, Chester County deputies said a man came out of the home and he was taken into custody. Deputies said no one was hurt by the gunshot and there was no one else inside the home during the incident.

Chester County investigators haven't identified the man who was arrested or announced any charges. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

