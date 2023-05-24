Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chester County, identify suspect

Chester County deputies say 20-year-old Reco White Jr. is considered "armed and dangerous" after they found a person shot to death Tuesday night.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose after a deadly shooting in Chester County Tuesday night, deputies said.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on Stepping Stone Drive, which is just off Armory Road, around 9 p.m. on May 23.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was rushed to a Chester hospital where they were pronounced dead. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Reco White Jr. of Rock Hill, left before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Chester County deputies are working with Rock Hill police and the York County Sheriff's Office to find White. Deputies currently have a warrant for White's arrest for murder. Additional charges are pending, according to investigators. White is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Reco White Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office at 803-385-5433.

