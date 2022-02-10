Chester High student charged with bringing guns to school, pointing them at other students

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Gus Thomas brought three guns to campus, including an AR-15.

CHESTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old Chester High School student was arrested after the Chester County Sheriff's Office said he brought three guns to campus and pointed them at two other students.

According to an incident report from the sheriff's office and arrest warrants obtained by WCNC Charlotte, school officials received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Feb. 2 that Gus Thomas had guns inside of his pickup truck. Deputies say when the school resource officer and assistant principal talked with him, Thomas admitted he likely did not remove his guns after hunting. The incident report written by deputies notes Thomas thought about asking his mother to come to campus to take the guns home but told deputies he thought it would look suspicious.

Inside Thomas' truck, deputies found a 9mm handgun, a hunting rifle, and an AR-15. All three guns were loaded at the time. Thomas was then taken into custody and charged with carrying guns on school property.

Additionally, Thomas was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at two juvenile students, according to the arrest warrant. WCNC Charlotte confirmed with the sheriff's office Thomas allegedly pointed the guns at the other students but is not being charged with threatening the students.

Thomas turned himself into deputies on Feb. 9. He remains in the Chester County Detention Center and was denied bond.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.