Only 11 of 27 police officer positions filled at Chester Police Department, according to city records

The shortage of Class I officers is so bad, county deputies are stepping up to make sure the city is not without police protection.

CHESTER, S.C. — The city of Chester in South Carolina has more vacancies than police officers. Through a Freedom of Information request, WCNC Charlotte learned out of 27 budgeted positions, only 11 were filled as of last week.

The shortage is so bad, county deputies are stepping up to make sure the city is not without police protection.

“We just [started] having a mass exodus – people retiring, people leaving the city and going to the county, as a body you have to look at the reason why and ask those questions," Chester City Councilman Carlos Williams said.

Williams admits the city has a problem on its hands. Fewer than a dozen Class I certified officers scattered over four different shifts are protecting a city with a population of more than 5,000 people.

Williams believes the problem is with city leadership, and last week he voted in favor of terminating now-former city administrator Stephanie Jackson.

“You know if you hear the same thing from one or two... But if you hear a consistent theme over years, you have to assess and have to make the right decision," Williams said.

Jackson was replaced by interim city administrator Ed Driggers, who’s been on the job for four days as of Thursday.

“Well, there are a number of openings and what I’ve got to determine is why – why has the city had such difficulty filling some of these positions?" Driggers asked.

Driggers said departments across the country are dealing with police shortages.

"I think it would be premature for me to think there's a reason that something is happening -- I suspect more there's a number of reasons," Driggers said. "I want to make sure we assess what our needs are and that we start to backfill those positions based on what our actual needs are."

Positions are open at several levels in Chester. Last year, former police chief Eric Williams filed a lawsuit saying he was wrongfully suspended without pay.

Right now, an interim chief is leading the department.

In a statement, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said his office is in agreement with the City of Chester to provide deputies within city limits.

Dorsey's full statement:

"Since I became Sheriff of Chester County, we have made it a priority to develop and grow our relationship with the Chester City government and Police Department.

My Office maintains a healthy working relationship with both of these entities, regularly communicating with the Mayor, Council Members, and Police Department leadership.

Although the Chester Police Department has struggled with unfilled vacancies, that has not deterred my Office from providing law enforcement services to the residents of the City.

Like many agencies across the country, my Office is struggling to hire and retain law enforcement officers. Nevertheless, I am committed to ensuring all County and City residents are as safe as possible.

In that regard, my Office has entered into a more formal partnership within the last 2 months that increases the presence of Sheriff’s Deputies in and around the City of Chester. This partnership includes, among other things, better communication between one another to ensure the City area is not without police protection.

We are also exploring the utilization of technology to help deter crimes before they happen, and to assist in the solving of crimes that have occurred.

In times like these when our labor markets are strained, we must look to advanced technologies to supplement the efforts of our hard-working men and women in law enforcement."