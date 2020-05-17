Chester Police looking for shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Police responded to a shots fired in the area of 200 York St Saturday afternoon

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at an apartment where a man was killed Saturday afternoon in Chester, SC.

Police are asking for the publics help in finding Robert Lamont Brown who is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened at Chester Heights II apartments. The suspect is armed and dangerous.

Police responded to a shots fired in the area of 200 York Street Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Christopher Mayfield. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting or information that can lead to an arrest, in this case, is asked to contact Chester Police Department at 803-377-2100 or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS.