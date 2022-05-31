Man found dead in yard, Chester police report

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department said a homicide investigation is in progress after a man was found shot to death in a yard Tuesday morning.

The department said they were called to a home along Wylie Street around 7 a.m. for an unresponsive person. The man, identified as Donald Eric Miller AKA "JJ", was found dead on the scene. Officers said he had suffered gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Jason Newton at 803-899-1766.

The department has promised more information once it is available.

